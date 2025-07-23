Bulgarian Parliament slams Putin’s regime, targets Russian-owned Kamchia complex

Bulgaria’s Parliament approved on July 23 a declaration tabled by opposition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria coalition MP Yavor Bozhankov condemning Russia’s terrorist behaviour against Ukraine, political repression by Vladimir Putin’s regime, and calling for accelerated reforms in Bulgaria’s security sector to eliminate Russia’s influence in Bulgaria.

The resolution was voted with 112 votes in favour, 52 against, with 26 abstentions.

In favour were WCC-DB (30 votes), Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition (60) and Magnitsky Act-sanctioned Delyan Peevski’s group (22).

Votes against the resolution came from opposition pro-Russian minority party Vuzrazhdane (28), ruling coalition minority partner the Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left coalition (17), ruling coalition minority party, populist ITN (two) and populist-nationalist opposition party Velichie (five).

Those who registered absentions were 15 MPs from ITN, 10 from populist-nationalist minority party Mech and one from the BSP – United Left.

Among the measures that should be taken is the restoration of full control by Bulgaria over the Kamchia complex, the declaration says.

The Russian-owned large-scale holiday complex in Kamchia on the Black Sea coast has long been a concern among critics for its potential threat to national security.

Currently out of use, it saw a major downturn in visitors from Russia after that country’s 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea and Russia’s 2022 illegal invasion of Ukraine. Russia has deemed Bulgaria a hostile country.

In June 2025, MPs and leaders from Yes, Bulgaria – part of the WCC-DB coalition – demanded that the State Agency for National Security and the Prosecutor’s Office enter the Russian base in Kamchia, which is close to coastal monitoring facilities of the military of Bulgaria, a Nato member state.

Debate on the declaration was take up mainly by opposition pro-Russian party Vuzrazhdane, whose MPs recited, at tedious and repetive length, the full lexicon of Kremlin talking points.

The BSP – United Left hardly participated in the lengthy debate, with a notable moment being that coalition’s Ivan Petrov, who labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a monster”.

The declaration, as adopted, puts the National Assembly in solidarity with the European Parliament in comfirming Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Bulgarian legislation must be brought into line with European and international sanctions regimes against Russia in order to effectively implement them on Bulgarian territory.

Parliament will also need to apply the EU’s experience in sanctioning property and assets of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria’s jurisdiction and using them for the needs of Ukraine’s reconstruction from the war. This includes measures to restore full control over the Kamchia complex.

The National Assembly will have to initiate targeted efforts to establish the full scope of strategic sites on the territory of Bulgaria that are owned by Russian individuals or legal entities, with a view to assessing their impact on national security, as well as preparing legislative and administrative measures for restriction, nationalisation or other legal action against these sites if it is found that they pose a threat to the democratic order and the interests of the country.

The reform of the security sector must be accelerated in order to effectively counter Russian influence and the institutions of Bulgaria.

The declaration emphasises special attention to building cybersecurity capacity in both the security and intelligence services and the administration, transparently and under democratic control.

It calls on the executive branch to order a thorough inspection of the security services for undue Russian influence, taking measures for its immediate removal and creating clear mechanisms for preventing it in the future.

It also calls for accelerating the strengthening of the capacity of security services to counter hybrid threats, including Russian propaganda, disinformation, manipulation of public opinion and interference in electoral processes, by developing sustainable mechanisms to limit them.

The legislative priority is to strengthen Bulgarian defence capabilities by improving working conditions in the Bulgarian Army, modernising the armed forces according to Nato standards, and strengthening Bulgaria’s activities within Nato and the Three Seas initiative.

The declaration reaffirms efforts to provide material, military-technical and humanitarian support to Ukraine in its fight against the aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as to support international initiatives to hold accountable those who have committed war crimes.