Bulgaria records 4.4% annual inflation in June

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 4.4 per cent inflation in May, up from 3.7 per cent recorded a month earlier, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 15.

The monthly CPI figure recorded 0.4 per cent inflation in June. The statistics body generally does not identify specific factors that drive upward or downward CPI trends.

Food and non-food prices were each 0.1 per cent higher compared to May, while services prices rose by 0.2 per cent, NSI said.

Compared to June 2024, food prices were 7.3 per cent higher, while non-food prices were 0.1 per cent up and services prices rose by 5.4 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded monthly inflation of 0.4 per cent. The annual harmonised CPI inflation was 3.1 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 7.6 per cent higher in June, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing rose by 6.7 per cent and transportation costs were 2.1 per cent lower compared to the same month of last year. The three categories account for 45.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Consumer price index changes since June 2024. Bars illustrate the annual CPI inflation and lines show the monthly CPI inflation. Graphic: NSI)

