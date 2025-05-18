Bulgaria’s national tourism portal has new name, domain

Bulgaria’s national tourist portal now has a new name and domain – VisitBulgaria.com, the Tourism Ministry said on May 18.

“The change from the previous BulgariaTravel.org to VisitBulgaria.com is the first key step in the overall process of rebranding and digital transformation of our country’s presentation to the world,” the ministry said.

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh said that the ultimate goal will be for the Bulgarian tourist portal to be not just an information site, “but a true digital platform that inspires, facilitates the choice of destination and creates an experience even before the trip”.

“The change also significantly facilitates Bulgaria’s recognition online. We are building a new digital vision for Bulgaria – more modern, more functional and distinctive,” Borshosh said.

“This is not just a name change, but a strategic process that will improve the digital presence and presentation of our country to the world. In a world where attention is the most valuable resource, this is of key importance,” he said.

The new domain VisitBulgaria.com places Bulgaria in this global communication context, facilitates the association of the country as a tourist destination and makes access to tourist information significantly easier and more intuitive, both for tourists in the country and for consumers from different markets, the ministry said.

It said that the domain change follows an established international practice that uses the universal language of tourism and places Bulgaria among the world’s leading destinations.

The formula “visit + country name + .com” is preferred by a number of popular countries in Europe and around the world, such as Portugal (visitportugal.com), the Czech Republic (visitczechia.com), Denmark (visitdenmark.com), Saudi Arabia (visitsaudi.com) and others, the statement said.

“The overall strategy includes a number of additional improvements and the development of a completely new web design, interactive content, a more efficient structure, as well as a mobile application that will facilitate travel planning and provide personalized information to users,” the ministry said.

“VisitBulgaria.com will continue to be a major digital platform for promoting the country, not only through information about destinations and attractions, but also through modern visual solutions, video, interactive itineraries and dynamic content aimed at tourists from different markets,” it said.

