Bulgarian economy grew by 0.6% in Q1 2025 – flash estimate

Bulgaria’s economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a flash estimate on May 15. In real terms, gross domestic product (GDP) in Bulgaria in January-March was 45.6 billion leva, or 23.3 billion euro.

In annual terms, the economic growth in the first quarter was 3.1 per cent, compared to the same period of 2024. NSI is due to announce preliminary growth figures for the quarter on June 9.

The flash estimate’s seasonally-adjusted data showed domestic consumption increase by 2.3 per cent during the first quarter, and it was 7.1 per cent higher on an annual basis. Gross fixed capital formation rose by 2.4 per cent in January-March, and was 6.1 per cent higher compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Exports fell by 2.5 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and were 3.4 per cent lower compared to the first quarter of last year, while imports rose by 1.4 per cent on a quarterly basis and 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

The country recorded a trade deficit of 1.61 billion leva in the quarter, the equivalent of 3.5 per cent of GDP, NSI said.

(Photo: Steve Ford/sxc.hu)

