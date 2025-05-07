The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry rejects claims in Putin propaganda film

The Sofia Globe staff ,

In a statement on May 7, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected claims made by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in a propaganda film.

In the propaganda film, shown as a “documentary” on Russian television and entitled “Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years”, Putin says that Bulgaria and Romania contributed to the tensions that led to the war in Ukraine by hosting “American bases” on their territories.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Russia’s attempts to shift responsibility for starting the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine onto other countries, including Bulgaria, are completely unacceptable and constitute a gross manipulation of the facts.

“The accession of the Republic of Bulgaria to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) is a sovereign decision, based on the will of the Bulgarian citizens and legitimate democratic processes,” the ministry said.

“This decision is dictated by Bulgaria’s aspiration for lasting security, stability and peace in a regional context.”

The strengthening of the deterrent potential of the member states is aimed at the protection of the allied territory, is not a threat to any other state and is in full compliance with international law, the statement said.

“Bulgaria remains firmly committed to its Nato alliance obligations and the principles of the European Union. We will continue to defend our sovereignty, security and democratic choice, as well as work to strengthen the rules-based international legal order,” the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

