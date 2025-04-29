Arrivals from abroad for holidays in Bulgaria in March 2025 up 4.5% y/y

The number of arrivals in Bulgaria by non-residents for holidays in March 2025 was 4.5 per cent higher than in March 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 29.

In all, there were 280 209 arrivals in Bulgaria for holidays in March this year, the NSI said.

Of these, 140 736 were from other European Union countries, 110 868 from other European countries and 28 605 from the rest of the world.

The largest number of arrivals was from Greece, 52 239.

This was followed by Romania (42 292), Türkiye (40 893), North Macedonia (22 378), Serbia (21 466), the United Kingdom (18 980), Israel (18 186) and Germany (13 174), according to the NSI.

Other arrivals for holidays included those from Ukraine (4661), the United States (1951) and Russia (1356).

(Photo: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)

