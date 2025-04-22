Vassil Levski Sofia Airport in deal on building and management of new business lounges

SOF Connect – the operator of Vassil Levski Sofia Airport, has signed a contract with the leading international company TAV Operation Services (TAV OS) for the building and management of two new business lounges at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport, the airport said in a media statement on April 22.

TAV OS, a subsidiary of TAV Airports and a member of Groupe ADP, will manage the business lounges until 2038.

TAV OS will invest in the renovation and redesign of the Primeclass lounges at Sofia Airport — the first to feature the brand’s new look and feel following its re-branding.

New shared business lounges will be available at both terminals in early 2026, welcoming all types of travellers flying with any airline, the airport said.

The lounge space at Terminal 2 will have 540 square metres of covered area and 450 sq m of terrace providing panoramic views of the runway, and will have a total capacity of 130 passengers.

The lifestyle terrace will have a designated smoking area.

The business lounge will be accessible to passengers with reduced mobility.

The Terminal 1 lounge, with 440 sq m and 125 guest capacity, “will offer the same memorable high level of comfort and service,” the airport said.

The new business areas will feature a bar with food and beverages, relaxation area with comfortable furniture, business area offering both open co-working spaces and private silence pods for focused work, children’s area equipped with games, high-speed Wi-Fi and there will be a terrace at Terminal 2 overlooking departing and arriving aircraft, the statement said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: