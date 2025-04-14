The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

EU trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products hit record high in 2024

The Sofia Globe staff

In 2024, the European Union’s trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products came to a total of 193.6 billion euro, marking a record high, the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said on April 14.

In 2024, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products increased by 13.5 per cent compared with 2023, reaching 313.4 billion euro, Eurostat said.

At the same time, imports only recorded a modest increase of 0.5 per cent, amounting to 119.7 billion euro.

Eurostat said that in 2024, Germany was the EU’s largest extra-EU exporter of medicinal and pharmaceutical products (67.9 billion euro), followed by Ireland (56.6 billion euro) and Belgium (41.4 billion euro).

The largest extra-EU importers were Germany (23 billion euro), Belgium (21.3 billion euro) and the Netherlands (14.7 billion euro).

The main destination for extra-EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2024 was the United States (38.2 per cent of all exports outside the EU; 119.8 billion euro), followed by Switzerland (16.4 per cent; 51.3 billion euro) and the United Kingdom (5.8 per cent; 18.2 billion euro).

Most of the imports to the EU came from the US (38.3 per cent; 45.9 billion euro), Switzerland (32.6 per cent; 39.1 billion euro) and the UK (7.3 per cent; 8.7 billion euro).

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Arrivals of visitors from abroad for holidays in Bulgaria up 20% y/y in December 2024

The Sofia Globe staff

EC fines eight banks 1.71B euro for fixing interbank rates

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria annual deflation down to 0.6% in August

The Sofia Globe staff