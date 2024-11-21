New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-October 2024 up 16.5% y/y

There were 36 263 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-October 2024, an increase of 16.5 per cent compared with January-October 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on November 21.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January-October 2024, a total of 27 535 were petrol cars, 5440 diesel, 1385 battery-electric, 816 hybrid-electric, 404 plug-in hybrid, and 683 “other”, a category that includes fuel-cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in October 2024, new EU car registrations reversed their decline, recording a modest 1.1 per cent increase.

Spain led the way with a robust 7.2 per cent growth, while Germany rebounded with a 6 per cent increase following three months of decline.

Decreases were recorded in both France (-11.1 per cent) and Italy (-9.1 per cent). Ten months into 2024, new car registrations remained stable (+0.7 per cent), reaching 8.9 million units.

The markets in Spain (+4.9 per cent) and Italy (+0.9 per cent) performed positively, while declines were witnessed in France and Germany (-2.7 per cent and -0.4 per cent, respectively).