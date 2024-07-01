Bulgaria posts weather warnings for heavy rain, high temperatures on July 2

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for five districts for July 2, variously because of forecast heavy rains and high temperatures.

The Code Orange warning has been issued for the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city) because of forecast heavy rain, while it is in place for the Rousse district because of forecast high temperatures. The forecast high for Rousse for Tuesday is 39 degrees Celsius.

All other districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, with the exception of the Smolyan district, which is classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The Code Yellow warning is in effect in districts in the western parts of the country mainly because of forecast rain, while in the central and eastern parts of Bulgaria, it has been declared because of expected high temperatures.

According to the national weather bureau, maximum temperatures in Bulgaria on July 2 will range from about 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, in capital city Sofia about 33 deg C.

(Photo: Mario Alberto Magallanes Trejo/freeimages.com)