Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2024 coming in July and August

Plovdiv Jazz Fest is celebrating its 10th year as one of Bulgaria’s top jazz festivals with summer performances in July and August and the annual fest in November, all featuring top-rank international stars.

Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2024 begins on July 18 at 9pm with performances by young Bulgarian jazz singer Maria Vandeva, accompanied by Ivo Gechev, in a chamber garden concert in the village of Markovo, nearby Plovdiv.

The concert on July 19 at 9pm, also a chamber garden concert in Markovo, features Brazilian Bossa Nova star Will Santt, who is beginning his European tour with this performance in Bulgaria.

The August 8 concerts, at the Orfey summer stage in Plovdiv, feature Spain’s Arnau Garrote at 8pm and renowned jazz star Israeli-American Avishai Cohen‘s trio at 9pm.

On August 9, Bulgarian jazz singer Beloslava will be on stage at the Orfey summer stage at 9pm with her jazz quintet.

Plovdiv Jazz Summer will end on August 24 at 9pm in the central square of Markovo, with an admission-free concert by singer Orlin Pavlov and JP3 – Zhivko Petrov (piano), Vesselin “Eko” Vesselinov (double bass) and Dimitar Semov (drums).

Tickets for the summer and autumn concerts are available via Eventim.

The 2024 Plovdiv Jazz Fest will be on from November 1 to 3. All concerts are at the Boris Christoff House of Culture in Plovdiv.

The festival opens with a performance by Bulgarian jazz singer Miroslava Katsarova on November 1 at 7.30pm, followed by German trumpeter, singer, composer and photographer Till Brönner at 9.15pm.

November 2 at sees a performance by Bulgarian-German-Austrian Half Easy Trio, featuring Ukraine’s Tamara Lukasheva, followed by four-time Grammy award winner and Snarky Puppy member, bassist Michael League, who will be on stage accompanied by multi-instrumentalist and fellow Snarky Puppy member, Britain’s Bill Laurance.

The final night of Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2024, November 3, sees US saxophonist Joe Lovano‘s trio at 7.30pm and US jazz guitarist Mike Stern‘s band, with Lenny Stern and Dennis Chambers, at 9.15pm.

