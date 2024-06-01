Bulgaria’s January – May 2024 road death toll is 147

A total of 147 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and May 31 2024, according to provisional figures posted on June 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 46 fewer than the confirmed figure as of June 1 2023, the ministry said.

In the first five months of 2024, there were 2520 accidents in which people died or were seriously injured on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 3147 people were injured.

In May 2024 alone, there were 504 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, leaving 33 people dead and 659 injured.

Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the European Union in 2023, at 82 per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, at 81 per million inhabitants, the European Commission (EC) said on March 8, citing preliminary data.

In recent years, Bulgaria had been in second place, with Romania in first place, according to final data. Final data for 2023 are expected in autumn 2024.

(Photo: pixabay)

