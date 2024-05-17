FDI in Bulgaria in Q1 2024 was 358.9 million euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of the year stood at 358.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 17.

In the same period of 2023, FDI was 1.94 billion euro, although BNB originally reported 1.5 billion euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 169.3 million euro (compared to 335.5 million euro in January-March 2023) and the BNB figures showed a net outflow of 70.1 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to an inflow of 797.9 million euro for the first quarter of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 1.5 million euro, compared to 2.4 million euro recorded in January-March 2023.

The central bank data showed 259.7 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 801.7 million euro in the first quarter of 2023. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-March 2024 came from Austria (122.2 million euro), Italy (115.4 million euro), and Greece (70 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Russia (-174.2 million euro) and Germany (-154.3 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 8.3 million euro in January-March, compared to 184.2 million euro in the first quarter of last year, BNB said.

