EU prolongs sanctions on individuals, one entity, seeking to destabilise Moldova

The Council of the European Union decided on April 26 to prolong the restrictive measures against those responsible for actions aimed at destabilising, undermining or threatening the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova, until April 29 2025, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

EU restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 11 individuals and one entity.

Those listed under the EU sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze.

It is also prohibited to generate funds or access economic resources made available to them, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, a travel ban applies to the natural persons listed, preventing them from entering and transiting through EU territories.

In its conclusions of March 21-22 2024, the European Council reaffirmed its commitment to provide all relevant support to Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country’s resilience, security and stability in the face of destabilising activities by Russia and its proxies.

EU restrictive measures were first introduced in April 2023 at the request of Moldova in order to target persons responsible for supporting or implementing actions which undermine or threaten its sovereignty and independence, as well as the country’s democracy, the rule of law, stability or security.

On December 14 2023, the European Council agreed to open accession negotiations with Moldova, having granted the status of candidate country on June 23 2022.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

