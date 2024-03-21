New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first two months of 2024 up 58.1%

There were 7588 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2024, an increase of 58.1 per cent compared with January-February 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on March 21.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2024, a total of 5890 were petrol cars, 1162 diesel, 318 battery-electric, 134 hybrid-electric and 84 plug-in hybrid.

None were in the “other” category, which includes fuel cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels.

In February 2024, there were 3608 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, an increase of 57.5 per cent compared with February 2023.

ACEA said that in February 2024, the EU car market surged by 10.1 per cent compared to the same month last year, reaching 883 608 units. Among the four major EU markets, France (+13 per cent) and Italy (+12.8 per cent) grew by double-digits, with Spain (+9.9 per cent) and Germany (+5.4 per cent) following.

In the first two months of this year, car registrations grew by 11.2 per cent to 1.7 million units. The bloc’s major markets recorded solid growth, with Germany (+11.8 per cent), Italy (+11.7 per cent), France (+11.2 per cent), and Spain (+8.7 per cent) recording high single-digit or double-digit gains.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!