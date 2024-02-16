FDI in Bulgaria in 2023 was 3.37B euro – central bank data

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in 2023 stood at 3.37 billion euro, the equivalent of 3.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on February 16.

In 2022, FDI was 2.63 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 2.25 billion euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an inflow of 530.1 million euro (compared to 681.1 million euro in 2022) and re-invested earnings amounted to 3.01 billion euro (up from 1.75 billion euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies showed an outflow of 13.9 million euro, compared to an outflow of 23.1 million euro in 2022. BNB noted that there was a net outflow of 18.1 million euro of real estate investment towards Russia.

The central bank data showed 172 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to net inflows of 199.9 million euro a year earlier. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in 2023 came from Switzerland (821.2 million euro), Austria (376.8 million euro) and Belgium (335.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Israel (-26.9 million euro) and Ireland (-22 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 468.7 million euro in 2023, compared to 532.9 million euro in 2022, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments