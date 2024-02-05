Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Crest of flu wave is breaking

The crest of the influenza wave is breaking, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Hristo Hinkov said on February 5, with no epidemic declaration being issue in the Sofia city district and some other districts easing anti-epidemic measures.

“Things are improving, the cases are decreasing. There is still an increase in the Sofia district, but there it will be assessed whether there should be a flu vacation or online classes for the students,” Hinkov said in a television interview.

The flu morbidity rate was decreasing throughout the country, he said.

In the district of Varna, the influenza epidemic declaration remains in effect, but as of February 6, pupils will return to classrooms.

Other anti-epidemic measures remain in effect, including suspension of scheduled medical consultations for children and healthy pregnant women, and suspension of routine medical check-ups as well as of mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

Visits to hospitals and social services institutions are prohibited, and there must a daily “filter” at nurseries, kindergartens and schools to bar the admission of ill children.

Varna’s district operational headquarters for the fight against influenza and acute respiratory infections in Varna will meet again on February 9.

In Bourgas district, the flu epidemic declaration will no longer be in effect as of February 7, and on that day, pupils will return to classrooms. The other anti-epidemic measures will remain in effect.

In Haskovo district, where anti-epidemic measures came into effect on February 1 though in-person classes in schools remained, the measures are cancelled.

In Yambol district, the influenza epidemic declaration is cancelled, though pupils will remain on online learning on February 6.

In Gabrovo district, the flu epidemic declaration is cancelled, and pupils return to classrooms on February 6.

In the Plovdiv municipality, pupils will return to classrooms on February 8. In Plovdiv district, anti-epidemic measures are cancelled.

In the Veliko Turnovo district, the influenza epidemic declaration remains until February 9. The morbidity rate is decreasing, but the proportion of children under the age of four remains high.

In Sofia district, pupils are undergoing online learning until February 7, in Yambol until February 6, and in Pernik until February 9.

In the district of Sliven, a flu epidemic declaration will be in effect from February 6 to 12, the regional health inspectorate decided on February 5. Standard anti-epidemic measures will be in effect, but in-person learning at schools will continue.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to subscribe to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!