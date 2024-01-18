New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2023 up 30.1% y/y

There were 37 724 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2023, an increase of 30.1 per cent compared with 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on January 18.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2023, a total of 28 800 were petrol cars, 6032 diesel, 1816 battery-electric, 693 hybrid-electric, 355 plug-in hybrid and 28 “other” (a category that includes fuel cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels).

In 2023, the EU car market concluded with a solid 13.9 per cent expansion compared to 2022, reaching a full-year volume of 10.5 million units, ACEA said.

All EU markets grew in the past year except for Hungary (-3.4 per cent).

Double-digit gains were recorded in most markets, including three of the largest: Italy (+18.9 per cent), Spain (+16.7 per cent), and France (+16.1 per cent). Conversely, Germany recorded a more modest 7.3 per cent year-on-year increase, influenced by its weaker December performance.

