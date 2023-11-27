Defence Minister: Bulgaria supports Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula

Bulgaria supports diplomatic initiatives such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Peace Formula, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told a group of Ukrainian military personnel undergoing language training at the GS Rakovski Military Academy in Sofia, the ministry said on November 27.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk, Deputy Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov, Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of the Military Academy Major General Todor Dochev and representatives of the minister’s political staff.

The Ukrainians are studying in Bulgaria within the framework of Nato’s DEEP (Defence Education Enhancement Programme).



Tagarev expressed hope that the training would serve them in their future activities.

He assured them of support for Ukraine’s legitimate efforts to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognised borders of 1991, emphasising that this is not only a matter of moral obligation and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, but also in Bulgaria’s strategic interest to ensure stability in the region.



Tagarev informed the Ukrainian group in detail about the comprehensive efforts to provide support, both through military and military-technical assistance packages, and through various initiatives in which Bulgaria has joined.

He said that the Bulgarian defence industry was making a significant contribution to the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.



Eftimov expressed his support for Ukraine and pointed out that it is never too late to learn a foreign language, the statement said.

In the military domain, this is critical in terms of capability development and interoperability, Eftimov said.



Ilashchuk thanked Bulgaria for its full support at this crucial and difficult moment for the battle that Ukraine is waging to protect not only its own independence, but also to protect Europe and the rest of the world from Russia, the statement said.

(Photos: Ministry of Defence)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!