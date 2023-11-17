Sofia – Helsinki direct flights in summer 2024

There will be direct flights by Norwegian Air Shuttle between Sofia and Helsinki in summer 2024, according to a media statement on November 17 by Sofia Airport.

The flights to and from the Finnish capital will be twice a week.

“The addition of direct flights to Helsinki is strategic in improving connectivity and meeting the growing demand for travel to the Nordic region. This new route is part of our focused efforts to provide passengers with convenient options for both business and leisure travel,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, the Sofia Airport concession-holder.

Norwegian Air Shuttle is one of the largest airlines in Scandinavia and among the top 10 in Europe, the Sofia Airport statement said.

The statement said that the carrier has good operational results and is ranked as one of the most punctual in Europe this year.

Last summer Norwegian Air Shuttle started its first flights to Sofia Airport, from Norwegian capital Oslo. In 2024, flights to Oslo will be operated throughout the whole IATA summer season.

Tickets are now on sale and reservations can be made throughout Norwegian Air Shuttle’s distribution network or through the travel agency at Sofia Airport, the airport said.

(Photo, of Helsinki harbour in 2022: Az90210, via Wikimedia Commons)

