Bulgaria and Greece sign joint action programme on tourism

Bulgaria and Greece have signed a programme for joint actions in the field of tourism for 2024-2026, Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry said in a media statement.

The agreement was signed before the official opening of the international tourism exhibition Philoxenia Expo 2023, at which Bulgaria is the guest of honour and has a stand of 100 square metres at the venue, in Greece’s city of Thessaloniki.



“The signing of the programme will further strengthen bilateral relations,” Bulgarian Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova said.

“This will give the start to new joint projects and initiatives, will create common tourist business networks, will develop projects to promote investments and the development of tourist products,” she said.



Meeting her Greek colleague Olga Kefalogianni, Dinkova said that in recent years, mutual political trust had deepened.

“Trade and economic relations are developing, including at the regional level. Cooperation in the field of culture and education is beneficial. We also appreciate your support for Bulgaria’s membership in the Schengen area,” Dinkova said.



Tourism is a sector that offers new economic opportunities, and the cultural heritage connects people, she said.

“Our bilateral cooperation is developing more and more intensively. The number of Greek tourists in Bulgaria continues to grow and Greece remains one of the most preferred destinations for Bulgarian tourists.”



An event like Philoxenia Expo is a modern opportunity to create a platform aimed at utilizing Bulgaria’s tourist potential and strengthening cross-border partnership, Dinkova said.

“We are changing the growth model to a new, more sustainable, ecological, digital and inclusive one, so that the sector can face the upcoming challenges,” she said.

