Top international musicians to star at Bulgaria’s Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2023

Top international musicians from Europe and the United States will perform at the eighth Plovdiv Jazz Fest, being held in the Bulgarian city from October 27 to 29 2023.

The venue for the concerts is the Boris Christoff House of Culture, starting time 8pm, with two concerts on each of the three evenings.

Festival artist director Miroslava Katsarova describes the 2023 event as “a festival shaped as a nice, meaningful celebration of jazz – a chamber, boutique festival where the music is listened to and heard”.

The programme:

October 27: Vesselin “Eko” Vesselinov and Milen Kukosharov; and from the United States, the Julian Lange Duo, with Jorge Roeder on double bass.

October 28: Wolfgang Muthspiel (Austria); and the Chico Pinheiro Jazz Quartet (Brazil-US).

October 29: Francesa Tandoi Quartet (Italy); and the Joey Calderazzo Jazz Quartet (US) including Miguel Zenón , named Jazz Composer of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association.

Tickets are available via Eventim. Also on offer is a Grand Pass, covering entry to all the concerts.