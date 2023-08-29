Bulgaria proposes Slovenian involvement in Kozloduy new reactors project

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has proposed to his Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob that Slovenia be involved in the project for new reactors in at the Kozloduy nuclear power station, either as a buyer of energy or as an investor, a Bulgarian government statement said.

“We are tying this project to a long-term energy demand forecast that covers the period at least until 2050,” the statement quoted Denkov as saying.

“It shows that the two new reactors, combined with extending the lives of the existing ones, will be enough to provide baseload power until we decide how to develop our energy after the middle of the century,” he told Golob.



Slovenia is preparing to increase its nuclear power capacity and is ready to learn from Bulgaria, which is ahead of it in its plans to expand the Kozloduy nuclear power station, the statement said.

Denkov and Golob held bilateral talks during the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.



The Bulgarian government statement said that Slovenia was showing interest in cooperation with Bulgaria in the military industry as well. They are already developing anti-drone systems there and are working on expanding the market for their products. Denkov expressed readiness to set up contacts with Bulgarian enterprises in this and similar fields, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

