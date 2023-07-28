NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria in July largely unchanged

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that in July, business sentiment in Bulgaria was largely unchanged compared with June.

The poll in June had found business sentiment largely unchanged, after the poll in May found the business climate seen as having improved, for a second consecutive month.

The NSI said on July 28 that the total business climate indicator was 0.1 percentage points up on the June figure, with increases in the retail and service sectors, a drop in the industry sector, while the indicator in the construction sector was at the same level it had been in June.

The retail trade indicator was up by 0.7 percentage points, with retailers having improved assessments of the business situation, the NSI said.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by 1.1 percentage points, with managers more favourable about the business situation.

In the industry sector, the indicator was down by 0.6 percentage points, with managers more reserved in their assessments and expectations, while in the construction sector, the indicator was down by 0.3 percentage points compared with June.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a patron of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!