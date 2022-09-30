Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2022 was 4.6%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2022 was 4.6 per cent, down from five per cent in August 2021 but unchanged compared to July 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted data published on September 30 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Eurostat said that the August 2022 percentage represented an estimated 151 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with an estimated 161 000 in August 2021 and an estimated 149 000 in July 2022.

The EU unemployment rate was six per cent in August 2022, unchanged from July 2022 and down from 6.8 per cent in August 2021, Eurostat said.

In August 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month and down from 7.5 per cent in August 2021.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2022 was 13.8 per cent, up from 13 per cent in July 2022, but below the 16.1 per cent recorded in August 2021.

The August 2022 percentage represented an estimated 18 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, while the August 2021 percentage represented an estimated 19 000 under-25s.

In August 2022, 2.614 million people under 25 were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.136 million were in the euro zone. The youth unemployment rate was 13.8 per cent in the EU and 13.9 per cent in the euro zone in August 2022, Eurostat said.

