Bulgarian MPs elect Petar Chobanov, Andrei Gyurov as central bank deputy governors

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted on July 26 to appoint MPs Petar Chobanov and Andrei Gyurov as deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, overseeing the banking and issue departments, respectively.

The two were nominated by the central bank governor Dimitar Radev, who was elected for a second six-year term last week, with the votes of the two largest groups in the National Assembly, GERB-UDF and WCC-DB, backed by the predominantly ethnic Turk Movement of Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

Even before Radev’s confirmation vote, Bulgarian media reports claimed that Chobanov and Gyurov’s names would be put forth as part of a deal between the three parliamentary groups to fill the positions, whose incumbents have stayed in office for the past two two years in an acting capacity, their terms having expired in 2021.

Chobanov has been elected to Parliament on the MRF ticket six times since 2013 and served as finance minister in the Plamen Oresharski government in 2013-2014.

Gyurov, a member of three parliaments elected on the We Continue the Change (and most recently WCC-DB) ticket, was a candidate for the central bank governor position last year before withdrawing from the race.

They will replace Nina Stoyanova and Kalin Hristov, respectively, and will be ex officio members of the BNB governing council.

(Bulgarian National Bank building. Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

