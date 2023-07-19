More weather warnings as Bulgaria faces another day of torrid temperatures

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for five districts in Bulgaria for July 20 because of forecast high temperatures, in the 39 to 40 degrees Celsius range.

The five districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The remaining 17 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, with temperatures forecast to range from 35 to 38 degrees C. In nine districts, mainly in northern Bulgaria but also including capital city Sofia, there is a warning of possible thunderstorms.

On July 19, at 3pm the temperature in Svishtov reached 38 degrees and in Sandanski and Rousse, 37 degrees.

Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Lom, Vidin were among places recording a temperature of 36 degrees at 3pm on Wednesday, while at that time, the temperature in Sofia was 32 degrees.

Sofia municipality said on July 19 that because of the dangerously high temperatures, it had written to heads of municipal cultural institutes, sports clubs, NGOs, district mayors and organisers of cultural and sporting events, recommending that they limit events and outdoor activities during the hottest hours from July 18 to 30.

The municipality said that on July 21, bottled mineral water would be distributed free of charge from 1.30pm at three points – the square next to Sv Nedelya church, on Orlov Most near Ariana Lake and at the pylons next to the National Palace of Culture.

