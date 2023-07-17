The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for July 18 as new heat wave looms

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for seven districts for July 18 because of expected scorching temperatures, as a second heat wave in as many weeks is being forecast.

The seven districts are Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Pleven. Bulgaria’s weather forecast body, NIMH, said that maximum temperatures in those districts, excluding mountainous areas, were set to reach 39C-40C.

The rest of the country was under the lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially dangerous weather, with the weather forecast for maximum temperatures ranging between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.

NIMH said that night-time temperatures will also be elevated, at “around and above 20 degrees Celsius” throughout the entire country.

A Code Yellow weather warning is also in effect for all 28 districts in Bulgaria for July 17.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

