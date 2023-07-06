Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: All talks in Bulgaria were very meaningful and important

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on July 6 that all the talks that he had held during his day in Bulgaria had been very meaningful and important.

Zelenskyy said this in connection with having arrived behind schedule for a discussion session with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel, attended by foreign diplomats, politicians and members of civil society.

The Ukrainian President thanked everyone in Bulgaria for their respect and support for Ukrainians.

“First of all, I want to thank you for the shelter you gave to our people and everything you have done for our people,” he said, calling on his audience to give themselves a hand.

Zelenskyy referred to the Russian disinformation about Russia’s war on Ukraine “such absurd, dangerous claims, among them that helping Ukraine with weapons will continue the war. These are absurd claims”.

He said that Ukraine wanted it to be possible for the Ukrainians to return to their country, and this depended on the important support that the country received for its defence, and support for the sanctions against Russia.

“The current Russian regime is the last enslaver in Europe. It must lose, both on the battlefield and in politics,” he said.



“Always remember unity, unity is very important. Modern Europe cannot afford the luxury of internal division,” Zelenskyy said.

He said that thanks to the weapons Ukraine was receiving, it was reducing the scale of the war.

“Let’s not forget how it all started, what the Ukrainians achieved, we liberated territories, we have already proved that Russia does not have such missiles that cannot be shot down. Putin is already experiencing humiliation.”

Zelenskyy said that Putin had been unable to defend Russia’s own territories, a reference to the Wagner group’s short-lived march on Moscow.

“Now we are obliged to increase the pressure, get weapons and help,” Zelenskyy said.

“We are grateful to Bulgaria for being on the bright side of history. The Russian dictator’s entourage is shrinking,” he said.

Referring to Bulgaria now having an elected government – the Denkov pro-Western government took office a month ago, on June 6 – Zelenskyy said that he wished it unity.

“Ukraine will always support you, will be grateful for your help,” he said.

In the course of the day, Zelenskyy held talks with Denkov and Gabriel, with leaders of parliamentary parties that back Ukraine’s Nato membership aspirations and with President Radev, reacting sharply to Radev’s opposition to providing weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself.

In Parliament, there were large majority votes in support of Ukraine joining Nato once the war is over, and mandating the Energy Minister to negotiate the sale to Ukraine of the Russian-made reactors from the abortive Belene nuclear power plant project.

