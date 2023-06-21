Eurostat: Bulgaria had lowest price levels of restaurants and hotels in EU in 2022

Bulgaria had the lowest price levels of restaurants and hotels in the EU in 2022, at 51 per cent of the EU average, and the cheapest prices of alcohol and tobacco in the bloc, at 66 per cent of the average, according to figures released on June 21 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

In 2022, price levels for household final consumption expenditure differed widely across the EU , Eurostat said.

The highest price levels were recorded in Ireland (146 per cent of the EU average), Denmark (145 per cent) and Luxembourg (137 per cent). Meanwhile, the lowest levels were recorded in Romania (58 per cent), Bulgaria (59 per cent) and Poland (62 per cent).

In 2022, the price level for alcohol & tobacco was around 3.3 times higher in the most expensive country than in the least expensive one. The lowest price levels for alcohol & tobacco were recorded in Bulgaria (66 per cent of the EU average), Poland (73 per cent) and Hungary (78 per cent). Meanwhile, the highest levels were recorded in Ireland (216 per cent), Finland (174 per cent) and Denmark (138 per cent). This large price variation is mainly due to differences in taxation of these products.

Restaurants & hotels ranked second in terms of price level difference, with the lowest price levels registered in Bulgaria (51 per cent of the EU average), Romania (61 per cent) and Hungary (62 per cent) and the highest in Denmark (156 per cent), Finland (132 per cent) and Luxembourg (131 per cent).

Clothing was cheapest in Bulgaria (80 per cent of the EU average), Hungary (83 per cent) and Romania (84 per cent), while it was most expensive in Denmark (134 per cent), Sweden (117 per cent) and Czechia (115 per cent).

Disparities were also recorded for food & non-alcoholic beverages (varying from 72 per cent of the EU average in Romania to 121 per cent in Denmark), personal transport equipment (varying from 87 per cent in Poland to 132 per cent in Denmark) and consumer electronics (varying from 92 per cent in Italy to 115 per cent in France).

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!