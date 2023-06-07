EU mobilising support after Nova Kakhovka dam destruction

The European Union is already channelling aid via its Civil Protection Mechanism following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in a Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine, according to a June 7 statement by the European Commission (EC).

Ukraine has blamed the breaching of the dam on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility.

The destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine has led to devastating humanitarian and ecological consequences, the EC said.

While evacuations of affected populations are underway, Ukraine has requested international EU assistance in the form of equipment and machinery for relief efforts, the statement said.

In an immediate response, the EU is already channelling aid via its Civil Protection Mechanism thanks to first offers from Germany, Austria and Lithuania.

Germany has offered 5000 water filters and 56 generators, and Austria 20 water containers and 10 mud water pumps, which are now on their way to Ukraine.

In addition, Lithuania and Germany have also offered shelter equipment, including tents, beds and blankets.

“The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact with the Ukrainian emergency services to monitor the exact needs on the ground, and stands ready to coordinate further assistance into Ukraine based on the emerging needs,” the EC said.

At the same time, the EU’s humanitarian office in Ukraine is coordinating with its humanitarian partners to rapidly respond to the needs of those affected by flooding, including by providing food assistance and drinking water.

(Screenshot from a video posted online by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry)

