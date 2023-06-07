The Sofia Globe

4.6 Richter scale earthquake near Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

The Sofia Globe staff

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred 17km south-east of Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv at 3.26pm on June 7, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake was first said to have been 4.8, before the parameters were reviewed by a seismologist.

Initial information was that the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Bulgarian media reports said that the quake, followed six minutes later by an aftershock of 2.1 on the Richter scale, was felt strongly in Plovdiv, bringing people out into the streets. The quake was felt in many parts of Bulgaria, including in capital city Sofia’s taller buildings.

Plovdiv media said that there were no initial reports of injuries or serious damage.

