Unleash your nomadic spirit: Bansko Nomad Fest 2023 begins on June 25

Get ready to mark your calendars because the highly-anticipated Bansko Nomad Fest is back and better than ever, with an astounding 750 expected participants, a significant increase from the 550 in 2022.

Since my very first encounter with Matthias back in September 2016, I have been captivated by his unwavering dedication to Coworking Bansko and his relentless efforts to transform Bansko into a thriving hub for digital nomads.

Matthias, as the organiser of Bansko Nomad Fest (banskonomadfest.com), has set his sights on creating an unforgettable experience for all participants from June 25 to July 2.

This is an event you will not want to miss, as it promises to be a celebration of community, innovation, and the boundless possibilities that come with the nomadic lifestyle.

The schedule is jam-packed with exciting activities designed to inspire, educate, and entertain you from morning till night.

Picture this: lively morning talks that will leave you feeling motivated and energised, followed by interactive workshops and captivating presentations that will expand your knowledge and spark your creativity.

But that is not all. Our afternoons are dedicated to a plethora of outdoor adventures, unconference sessions bursting with dynamic discussions, and meetups where you can connect with like-minded individuals.

