Military to participate in civil defence exercise in Bulgaria’s capital on May 28

Defence Ministry personnel will take part in a full-scale disaster response exercise by Sofia municipality in the Bulgarian capital city’s Lyulin area on May 28, the ministry said.

The exercise is being held to verify the planned measures and activities for the protection of the population in the event of an earthquake, the statement said.

The interaction and coordination of the municipal and state structures in controlling the consequences of a disaster of this nature will also be tested, the ministry said.

The exercise will include the participation of a military unit for nuclear, chemical and biological protection, using two special vehicles.



It will also include disaster response experts from the Defence Headquarters, two medical teams with ambulances from the Military Medical Academy to support the activities of the Ministry of Health, as well as the Military Police Service.

The participation of the military personnel in joint activities with the other participants in the exercise will be monitored by Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov, the Defence Ministry said.



(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

