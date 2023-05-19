FDI in Bulgaria in Q1 2023 was 1.5B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of the year stood at 1.5 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on May 19.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 1.37 billion euro, but the BNB originally reported 1.06 billion euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 228.5 million euro (compared to 170.7 million euro in the first quarter of 2022) and the BNB figures showed 676.2 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 979.8 million euro for the first three months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 2.3 million euro, compared to an outflow of 4.7 million euro recorded in January-March 2022.

The central bank data showed 594.1 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 218.2 million euro in the first quarter of 2022. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first three months of the year came from the Netherlands (520.6 million euro), Greece (119.4 million euro) and Italy (115.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Luxembourg (-91.1 million euro) and Romania (-39.3 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 145.4 million euro in the first quarter, compared to 160.5 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments