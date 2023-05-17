New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – April up 18.5% y/y

There were a total of 10 694 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to April 2023, an increase of 18.5 per cent compared with January to April 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, said on May 17.

In April 2023, there were 2838 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 20.1 per cent more than in April 2022.

ACEA said that in April 2023, the EU car market saw a significant increase in passenger car registrations, with 803 188 units sold, marking a 17.2 per cent growth from the previous year.

All the EU’s major markets grew solidly last month, with Italy (29.2 per cent) and France (21.9 per cent) leading the way.

From January to April 2023, the EU car market grew by 17.8 per cent to 3.5 million registered cars.

Despite the year-on-year improvement, sales were still down by 22.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, highlighting the EU car market’s ongoing struggle.

Among the four major EU markets, Spain (33.7 per cent) saw the highest gains, followed by Italy (26.9 per cent), France (16.7 per cent), and Germany (7.9 per cent), ACEA said.

