IDAHOBIT event at British Residence: ‘LGBT+ rights are human rights’

LGBT+ rights are human rights, UK ambassador to Bulgaria Rob Dixon told a joint event at the British Residence on May 16, organised by the UK and German embassies and the GLAS Foundation.

IDAHOBIT, on May 17, is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

“LGBT+ people are not seeking new – or different – rights from everyone else. Just to be treated equally, to live free from discrimination and violence, and to be able to enjoy full, healthy and rewarding lives,” Dixon said.

“The most successful, most prosperous, most peaceful societies are also the ones where all citizens, are treated fairly and can play a full and active part in society without discrimination,” he said.

German ambassador Irene Plank said: “It’s 2023 and we don’t have to remind ourselves and others about all these very basic things about human rights. Let’s just stop – in our heads, in our practice and in our laws – to exclude people”.

British ambassador Rob Dixon addressing the event, flanked by German ambassador Irene Plank.

The GLAS Foundation’s Simeon Vassilev said: “Events like today give hope that Sofia Pride brings change not only to our community, but also to society”.

Noting the holding of the first-ever Sofia Pride Business Forum, Vassilev said that this demonstrated “the ever-increasing commitment of business to our cause”.

Special guests at the event included Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova, politicians Vladislav Panev and Ilina Mutafchieva from the Green Movement and MEP Petar Vitanov, journalists from the largest media in Bulgaria, business representatives, musicians, actors and artists.

Ambassadors and representatives of many embassies were also among those supporting the event, including diplomats from Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, the United States, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Montenegro, Switzerland, Spain and Ukraine.

The event marked the beginning of Sofia Pride month, which in 2023 will be held on June 17 at 2pm in front of the monument in Knyazheskata Gradina. Sofia Pride is organised by the GLAS Foundation, together with the Bilitis Foundation, LGBTI Deystvie and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee.

(Photos: Provided)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!