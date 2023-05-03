Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2023 was 3.7%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2023 was 3.7 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent in February and down from 4.5 per cent in March 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on May 3 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Unemployment in the EU in March this year was six per cent, unchanged from February and down from 6.2 per cent in March 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in March 2023 was 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent a month earlier and down from 6.8 per cent a year earlier.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in March 2023 was 9.3 per cent, up from 9.4 per cent in February and down from 11.8 per cent in March 2022.

EU youth unemployment in March this year was 14.3 per cent, down from 14.5 per cent in February and up from 14.2 per cent in March 2022.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in March 2023 was 14.3 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent in February and up from 14.2 per cent in March 2022, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Gabrielle Henderson/ unsplash)

