The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2023 was 3.7%

The Sofia Globe staff

Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2023 was 3.7 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent in February and down from 4.5 per cent in March 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on May 3 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Unemployment in the EU in March this year was six per cent, unchanged from February and down from 6.2 per cent in March 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in March 2023 was 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent a month earlier and down from 6.8 per cent a year earlier.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in March 2023 was 9.3 per cent, up from 9.4 per cent in February and down from 11.8 per cent in March 2022.

EU youth unemployment in March this year was 14.3 per cent, down from 14.5 per cent in February and up from 14.2 per cent in March 2022.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in March 2023 was 14.3 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent in February and up from 14.2 per cent in March 2022, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Gabrielle Henderson/ unsplash)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria cuts electricity production over floods threat, lower demand

Alex Bivol

Bulgaria set to cut renewable energy feed-in tariff

Alex Bivol

Manchester Airports Group says will bid in Sofia Airport concession tender

The Sofia Globe staff