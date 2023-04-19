FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2023 was 398.5M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 398.5 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 19.

In the same period of 2022, FDI was 948.2 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 408.1 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 34.2 million euro (compared to 66.6 million euro in January-February 2022) and the BNB figures showed 165 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 758.9 million euro for the first two months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an inflow of 0.4 million euro, compared to an outflow of 3.9 million euro recorded in January-February 2022.

The central bank data showed 199.4 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 122.7 million euro in the first two months of 2022. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-February 2023 came from Luxembourg (116.2 million euro), Netherlands (60.3 million euro) and Belgium (47 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-7.1 million euro) and Poland (-1.6 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 31.2 million euro in January-February, compared to 81 million euro in the same two months of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

