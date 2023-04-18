Exhibition ‘Yavor Tsanev (1956–2014): Metamorphoses’ to open in Bulgaria’s capital

A retrospective exhibition entitled “Yavor Tsanev (1956–2014): Metamorphoses” opens at the National Gallery – The Palace in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on the evening of April 19 and continues until July 2 2023.

The exhibition includes graphics, paintings and sculptural works owned by the artist’s family, and from the stocks of the Boris Georgiev Varna City Art Gallery, the Graphic Bureau at the Varna International Print Biennial, the Dobrich Art Gallery, the Iliya Beshkov Pleven Art Gallery, and private collectors.

Tsanev’s artistic output spanned the years between 1981 and 2014, when he produced his last works.

The gallery said that Tsanev’s “powerful individuality was displayed in a continuous pursuit to enrich his art with novel means of expression, and solidify it with expanded intellectual insight, the impetus for which was also provided by his teaching activity as an associate professor at the Textile and Fashion Design Department of the Chernorizets Hrabar Varna Free University (founded in 1991) and, later, at the Department of Industrial Design of the Technical University in Varna”.

“The artist turned to mythological or religious themes, and without hesitation immersed himself in those times. In his graphics and paintings, he mixed techniques from both types of art. In diary-notebooks, he recorded his conclusions from these experiments with empirical observations and reflections on the history of art.”

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue compiled by the artist’s wife, Tonya Tsaneva.

(Photo: Detail from Danaya, (Girl with a Foot Submerged in the Sand), 1997)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!