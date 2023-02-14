Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry: UK Border Force strike to affect travellers and goods entering the UK

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has warned that a UK Border Force strike between February 17 and 20 is expected to result in a build-up of queues and/or cancellation of ferry services.

The ministry urged the public and transport companies to follow the latest information.

It said that the strike was expected to affect the ports of Calais, Dunkirk, the Channel Tunnel and Dover (Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, Port of Dover) and the outsourced British border control points in northern France.

The strike will also affect goods transport, and it was expected that lorry driver would face delays and queues at border crossings.



A statement by the UK government said that military personnel, civil servants and volunteers from across government are being trained to support Border Force at airports and ports across the UK in the event of potential strike action.

“Border Force are ready to deploy resource to meet critical demand and support the flow of travellers and goods through the border, however those entering the UK should be prepared for potential disruption,” the statement said.

“We are working closely with port authorities, operators and French counterparts to make sure travellers are prepared and do not experience unnecessary delays at the border due to the proposed strike action.”

