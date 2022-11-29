EC opens two new infringement proceedings against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on September 21 that it opened two infringement proceedings against Bulgaria as part of a package meant to address the failure of EU member states to notify measures taken to transpose EU directives into national law.

In total, 15 member states failed to communicate what was being done to implement one or more of 14 EU directives in the fields of environment and transport, with transposition deadlines in September 2022, the Commission said in a statement.

The first case against Bulgaria concerns the transposition of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1716, which updates the roadside inspections technicalities and broadens the scope of vehicle categories subject to roadside inspections, such as high-speed tractors.

“This directive aims to improve road safety, a key issue as an estimated 19 900 people were killed on EU roads in 2021,” the EC said.

The second case concerns Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1717, which amends the practicalities of the periodic roadworthiness tests for motor vehicles and their trailers, notably by updating certain vehicle category designations (high-speed tractors, powered two- and three-wheelers and quadricycles).

The letters of formal notice give Bulgaria two months to respond, or the Commission could escalate the case by sending a reasoned opinion, the second stage in the infringement proceedings.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

