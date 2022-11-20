Bulgaria issues weather warnings for November 21 over rain, strong winds

Bulgaria’s district of Blagoevgrad is subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for November 21 because of forecast heavy rain.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for the districts of Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Lovech, Vratsa, Montana and Pazardzhik because of expected heavy rain.

The Code Yellow warning has been issued for three districts – Bourgas, Yambol and Smolyan – because of forecast strong winds and heavy rain.

Nine districts are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast strong winds: Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Sliven, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra.

Seven districts are classified as Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place: Sofia city, Vidin, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo and Rousse.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!