Bulgaria among majority of UN countries rejecting Putin’s ‘annexation’ of four regions of Ukraine

Bulgaria was among 143 member states of the United Nations supporting a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly rejecting the Vladimir Putin regime’s “annexation” of four parts of Ukraine following discredited Russian-run “referendums” in those parts.

The UN General Assembly resolution demanded that Putin’s Russia reverse course on its “attempted illegal annexation”.

The resolution was approved with five against – Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Russia.

There were 35 abstentions, including China, India, Pakistan, Armenia, and sundry African countries, including Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The resolution “defending the principles” of the UN Charter, said that the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia are temporarily occupied by Russia as a result of aggression, violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.

The resolution in the UN General Assembly followed Russia using its Security Council veto in that body to block condemnation of its “annexation” in the Security Council.

The resolution calls on all UN member states, the UN itself and international organisations not to recognise Russia’s claim of “annexation” of the four parts of Ukraine and calls on Russia to renounce that declaration.

(Photo: UN)

