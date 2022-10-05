European Parliament approves new rules on common charging port by end-2024

The European Parliament has adopted new rules that will make USB Type-C the common charging standard for small electronic devices in the European Union by the end of 2024.

This requirement will cover phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, earbuds and portable navigation devices

Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements 40 months after the amended rules enter into force.

Additionally, consumers will have the option to buy a new device either with or without a charging device.

“Having different chargers for different devices inconveniences consumers and produces tonnes of unnecessary e-waste,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

The new rules will help the EU reach its environmental objectives and lower costs, the statement said.

(Photo: Project Kie, via Wikimedia Commons)

