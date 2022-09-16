New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 12.9% in January-August y/y

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to August 2022 added up to 19 858, an increase of 12.9 per cent compared with the 17 594 registered in January to August 2021, according to figures released on September 16 by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In August 2022, new passenger registrations in Bulgaria added up to 2480, an increase of 30.2 per cent compared with the 1905 registered in August 2021.

ACEA said that in July 2022, new car registrations in the European Union decreased again (-10.4 per cent), in spite of an already low base of comparison caused by the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

All the four major EU markets performed worse than one year ago, with Germany (-12.9 per cent) and Spain (-12.5 per cent) posting the strongest declines.

In August, the European new car market finally returned to growth (+4.4 per cent), bringing an end to 13 months of consecutive decline, ACEA said.

However – with 650,305 units registered – this result remains far below pre-pandemic levels, the association said.

All the key EU markets positively contributed to the region’s growth, with solid gains seen in Italy (9.9 per cent), Spain (9.1 per cent), France (3.8 per cent) and Germany (three per cent).

Eight months into 2022, overall volumes contracted by 11.9 per cent to reach nearly six million new passenger cars sold.

Despite the recent improvement, earlier declines weigh negatively on the cumulative performance.

As a result, the four key markets have all faced losses so far this year: Italy (-18.4 per cent), France (-13.8 per cent), Germany (-9.8 per cent) and Spain (-9.4 per cent), ACEA said.

