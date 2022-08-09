EC and Moderna adapt delivery schedules of Covid-19 vaccines

The European Commission (EC) and Moderna have reached an agreement to better address EU countries needs for Covid-19 vaccines for the late summer and winter period, the EC said on August 9.

“This will ensure national authorities have access to the vaccines, including variant-adapted vaccines if authorised, at the time they need them for their own vaccination campaigns and to support their global partners,” the EC said.

The agreement will adapt the originally agreed contractual delivery schedules.

Doses originally scheduled for delivery in the summer will now be delivered in September and during the autumn and winter period 2022, when EU countries will more likely need additional stocks of vaccines for national campaigns and meeting their international solidarity commitments, the statement said.

The agreement also ensures that, if one or more adapted vaccines receive marketing authorisation, EU countries may choose to receive those adapted vaccines under the current contract.

In this context, at the request of some EU countries, the agreement also secures additional 15 million doses of Omicron-containing vaccine booster candidates from Moderna, subject to marketing authorisation within timelines that would allow the use of these doses for their vaccination campaigns.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said: “Increasing Covid-19 vaccination and booster rates will be crucial as we plan ahead for the autumn and winter months.

“To best ensure our common preparedness, EU countries must have the necessary tools,” Kyriakides said.

“This includes vaccines adapted to variants, as and when they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency. This agreement will ensure that EU countries will have access to the vaccine doses they need at the right time to protect our citizens,” she said.

