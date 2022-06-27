Ukraine: EU mobilises emergency reserves for chemical, other threats

Following a request from the government of Ukraine for medical equipment, protective gear and specialised equipment for public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the European Commission has mobilised its new rescEU emergency reserves, the Commission said on June 27.

EU provided equipment includes 300 000 specialised protection suits, 5600 litres of decontaminants and 850 pieces of equipment for decontamination operations.

As hospitals in Ukraine are in urgent need of medical equipment, the EU is also donating patient monitors, infusion pumps and ventilators, together with protective equipment for the medical staff, like masks and gowns, the statement said.

With total financial value of 11.3 million euro, this assistance will be delivered to Ukraine from the EU’s emergency stockpiles hosted by Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece and Denmark.

“The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to provide further assistance based on the specific needs indicated by Ukraine,” the European Commission said.

To improve the EU’s preparedness and response to public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the Commission has been building strategic reserves of response capacities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

These include stockpiles that include both medical and CBRN medical countermeasures and equipment.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

