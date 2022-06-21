Third Sofia Summer Fest begins on July 1

The third Sofia Summer Fest will take place from July 1 and run until September 30 at the familiar venue in South Park II, behind the building of the Earth and Man National Museum, according to the event’s website.

“We are preparing for our biggest festival to date,” Sofia Summer Fest programme director Borislav Chuchkov said.

“Ninety days of cultural programme is a serious challenge, but from our experience with the previous two editions we are confident of success”.

The festival will open with the Street Food Fest on July 1, and on July 2, the Asian Festival will be held, presenting Asian culture in Bulgaria.

During the month of July, the audience will be able to see Cinga Manga Funk, concert by Argirovi Brothers, Children’s Radio Choir, Teodosii Spasov, Beloslava, Ivo Dimchev, Kerana & kosmonavtite, the performance “Boom – Boom” with Mihail Bilalov, “Minister of Happiness” with Olya Malinova.

On August 3, Rosalia De Souza will bring the tropical breeze of Brazilian music to the stage of Sofia Summer Fest. The Bossa Nova star will present her new album Inspirada, which was released on March 25 this year.

Joining her on stage will be the great musicians Paolo Di Sabatino on piano, Antonio De Luise on double bass, Roberto Rossi on drums and Sandro Deidda on saxophone, who will make a modern and dynamic arrangement of traditional Brazilian rhythms.

For full details of the Sofia Summer Fest 2022 programme and details of how to get tickets, please visit the event’s website.

