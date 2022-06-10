The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for all districts for June 11

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for eight districts for June 11 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The eight districts are Plovdiv, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Lovech, Vratsa and Montana.

The remaining 20 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of thunderstorms and rain.

Storms and rain are forecast for most parts of Bulgaria for June 12, the weekend on which the country is “symbolically” opening on Saturday its summer tourism season.

June 11 is the second consecutive day for which high-level warnings of hazardous weather have been issued, with Friday also forecast to see seriously inclement weather.

